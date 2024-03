The festival has unveiled the theme of this year’s parade, “a rallying cry inspired by the fight for the recognition and respect of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities’ rights.”

We Are the Rainbow: Fierté Montreal Pride gears up for its 2024 edition, happening Aug. 1 to 11

While everyone was bummed out by the cancellation of the 2024 edition of Just for Laughs this week, a reminder of another very special upcoming summer event has emerged. Fierté Montreal Pride unveiled the theme of the 2024 parade, which will close out the festival on Aug. 11: “We Are the Rainbow.”

“We Are the Rainbow is a rallying cry, inspired by the fight for the recognition and respect of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities’ rights. It is a reappropriation of the rainbow. It is a more inclusive evolution of its meaning. We Are the Rainbow. We are the possibilities. We are what’s to come.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival Fierté Montréal Pride (@fiertemontreal) We Are the Rainbow: Fierté Montreal Pride gears up for its 2024 edition, happening Aug. 1 to 11

Fierté has also opened registration for community days (Aug. 9 and 10) and put out a job offer for community and content manager.

For more on Fierté Montreal Pride 2024, which will take place from Aug. 1 to 11, please visit the festival’s website.

For our latest in arts and life, please visit the Arts & Life section.