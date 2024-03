“I will continue to defend investments in public transportation, social and affordable housing, support for vulnerable populations and the adaptation of our territory to climate change. These are crucial issues that affect the entire population of Quebec.”

After the Quebec budget was announced by Finance Minister Eric Girard yesterday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante raised concerns that the province is abandoning public transportation.

Noting that the budget was released at a difficult time for Quebec, given multiple economic crises unfolding here and elsewhere, Plante said the announcement does not “respond to the glaring issues experienced in Montreal.”

“We are particularly concerned about the disengagement in public transportation, even though it is an essential service for the population. As mayor of Montreal and president of the CMM, I will continue to defend investments in public transportation, the construction of social and affordable housing, support for vulnerable populations and the adaptation of our territory to climate change. These are crucial issues that affect the entire population of Quebec.

“We have already achieved great things with our government partners. Despite the challenges, we continue to work to meet the needs of Montrealers.”

Housing advocates have also criticized the Quebec budget for failing to adequately address the housing crisis.

Le gouvernement du Québec présente son #Budget2024 dans un contexte difficile, mais il ne permet pas de répondre aux enjeux criants vécus à Montréal, comme partout au Québec. Nous sommes particulièrement inquiets du désengagement dans le transport collectif, alors que c’est un… — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 12, 2024 Valérie Plante criticizes Quebec budget for abandoning public transit

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.