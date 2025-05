“N NAO dives into concepts of fire and love, creating songs that feel like snapshots of a strange universe ruled by combustion and attraction.”

N NAO, Nouveau Langage (Mothland)

There’s nothing simple about the experimental pop music of Montreal’s N NAO. Even an oscillating synth number like “Fleuron,” mixed with ethereal, hard to decipher vocals, has a thematic drive to it. N NAO and her band dive into the concepts of fire and love on this album, creating songs that feel like snapshots of a strange universe, one ruled by combustion and attraction. “Corps” urges you to dance, while “Pleine Lune” is more about looking up at the stars. As with all of N NAO’s work, it’s hard to separate the sounds you hear from the whirlwind of themes on Nouveau Langage. 8/10 Trial Track “Corps”

“Corps” from Nouveau Langage by N NAO

For more on N NAO, please visit her Bandcamp. This review was originally published in the April issue of Cult MTL.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.