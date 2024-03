“Can’t wait to see you with your skates again next year!”

The Old Port of Montreal announced on Tuesday that their skating rink has closed nearly a week ahead of schedule due to unseasonably warm weather this winter. The rink opened for the season on Dec. 9 and was due to close on March 10.

The Old Port of Montreal skating rink is a destination for Montrealers as well as tourists every year, with a range of scheduled family activities, DJ/theme nights and beautiful lights.

“The Old Port Skating Rink had to close early because of the warm weather this year… but wow, we had so much fun this winter! Can’t wait to see you with your skates again next year!”

