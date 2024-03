“Young Canadians put a lot of their hard-earned money towards rent every month. We think that should count for a lot more — like towards your credit score.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that the federal government will implement a Canadian Renters’ Bill of Rights as part of the upcoming budget. The measure would amend the Canadian Mortgage Charter to allow prompt rent payments to apply towards a tenant’s credit score, unlocking future home ownership and borrowing ability.

As Trudeau explained during a press conference in Vancouver today, the Canadian Renters’ Bill of Rights would also create “a nationwide standard for lease agreements giving renters a clear history of apartment pricing so they can bargain fairly.”

The federal government will also invest $15-million in provincial legal aid organizations to better protect tenants against unfair rent payments, renovictions and bad landlords.

The 2024 federal budget will be tabled on April 16.

