The following capsule review of Lawrence appears in the 2024 Montreal Restaurant Guide. To read the complete issue, please click here.

Lawrence

Having originally started as a pop-up kitchen running out of Sparrow in 2010, Lawrence is a name synonymous with hearty English cooking, whole animal butchery and, of course, brunch. After the departure of long-time chef de cuisine and collaborator Endi Qendro, co-owner and executive chef Marc Cohen has been running the kitchen solo. The concise but balanced menu focuses on tidy composed dishes that marry the best of old Lawrence’s offaly-good cooking with a newfound elegance, sophistication and maturity. (9 Fairmount E.)

For more on Lawrence, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.