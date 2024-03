The following capsule review of Double’s appears in the 2024 Montreal Restaurant Guide. To read the complete issue, please click here.

Double’s

Your new favourite sports bar by way of Danny Smiles, Zack Macklovitch and Victor-Alex Petrenko (aka Coach Vic). Head down the street-level staircase and into the graffiti-covered storefront and enter Double’s, a nostalgia-heavy dive for restaurant nerds. Whether you’re coming to watch Roma take on Lazio or catch a Habs game, there’s always something good on, and plenty of good things to eat while you watch. Beer by the bottle and classic cocktails dominate the drinks menu, and on the food side, the kitchen is putting out one of the city’s best (and least complicated) burgers, pie by the slice and a rotating selection of tasty treats. Open 7 days a week, 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. (5171 Parc)

