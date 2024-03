Charlotte Cardin walked the runway for the Miu Miu Fall 2024 collection in Paris today

Montreal singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin has shared photos and a video of her walking the runway at the Fall 2024 Miu Miu fashion show earlier today during Paris Fashion Week.

Miu Miu is the rebellious younger sister of legacy luxury brand Prada, which is also headed by Miuccia Prada in Milan.

In the post below, Cardin says it was a “childhood dream come true.” The local singer (who now lives in Paris) recently sang a beautiful rendition of “O Canada” at the NBA All-Star game. She was also named the best singer-songwriter in the 2023 Best of MTL readers poll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by charlotte cardin. (@charlottecardin)

