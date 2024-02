The Montreal singer-songwriter’s a cappella anthem and puffy leather jacket are getting lots of buzz.

Montreal singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin sang “O Canada” at the NBA All-Star game in Indianapolis tonight.

Watch the video of Cardin’s beautiful a cappella rendition of the national anthem below, and check out our October 2023 cover story on the artist here.

🇨🇦 Oh Canada! Sang by four-time Juno Awards winner Charlotte Cardin. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ZqsPMP35p2 — BasketballBuzz.ca 🇨🇦🏀🍁 (@basketballbuzz) February 19, 2024 WATCH: Charlotte Cardin sings beautiful rendition of ‘O Canada’ at NBA All-Star game

On Feb. 7, the day before her NBA All-Star gig was announced, Cardin was nominated for six Juno Awards for her latest album 99 Nights.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.