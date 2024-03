The Place du Village at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Wolfe is part of a series of upcoming developments in the area.

A new public square for summer events is coming to the Village in Montreal

The City of Montreal has announced that a new permanent public square for summer events will be developed at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Wolfe: the Place du Village.

The square, which is supposed to be ready sometime this spring, will feature colourful bistro tables and chairs and a container converted into a reception area where drinks and food will be served. There will also be “a diverse cultural program” in the Place du Village, located at the heart of the portion of Ste-Catherine East that is pedestrianized in summertime.

Saint-Jacques city councillor Robert Beaudry said that this project is in line with the city’s Collective Intervention Strategy for the Village, and is “part of a series of projects and interventions that will soon be unveiled to promote the development of this emblematic district of Montreal.”

