90 km per hour winds and a flash freeze are expected on Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada has issued two weather warnings for Montreal, a wind warning and a flash freeze warning, amid this week’s “Fool’s Spring.” High westerly winds of up to 90 km per hour are expected on Wednesday evening as temperatures drop rapidly from a high of 13 degrees Celcius in the afternoon to a low of -12 C overnight.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.”

Flash freeze warnings are issued when the forecast calls for a rapid drop in temperature that can cause accumulated rain water or melted snow on streets and sidewalks to freeze quickly and pose a hazard to drivers and pedestrians.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

Please be careful out there.

Winter and spring weather will be in full force across Quebec this week, bringing everything from thunderstorms and warmth to a sudden temperature drop, leading to the potential for snow and a flash freeze. #QCwx #QCstorm https://t.co/jtC82hKgwv — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) February 27, 2024 Wind warning and flash freeze warning issued for Montreal

