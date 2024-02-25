25-degree drop and flash-freeze expected after ‘Fool’s Spring’ in Montreal this week

The forecast calls for rain and a high of 13 C on Wednesday afternoon, then a flash-freeze and a low of -12 (or -22 with the windchill) that night.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Montreal this week, with unseasonably mild temperatures and rain expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a rapid drop in temperatures and flash freezing between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning — a dramatic “Fool’s Spring.”

The mild and rainy weather on Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to cause existing snow cover to melt rapidly, and may lead to water ponding on roads. As the cold front moves through Montreal between Wednesday and Thursday, the rain will change to snow and strong westerly winds will develop. Temperatures are expected to drop rapidly from a high of 13 degrees Celsius on Wednesday afternoon to a low of -12 (or -22 with the windchill) that night, freezing the water on the ground, causing slippery roads and difficult travel conditions.

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.