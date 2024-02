What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Feb. 22

CCA vernissage for Domestic Monument: Amancio Williams

André Leroux & Friends Jazz 5à7 at Bourgie Hall

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull and Ricky Martin play the Bell Centre

City and Colour play Place Bell with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Ruby Waters

Bisou Bisou and DJ Hidi at la Système

