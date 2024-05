This is the first phase of the 70-hectare Lachine East project, which includes 8,000 housing units and other amenities.

600 social housing units to be built in Montreal as part of eco-neighbourhood project

Representatives of the City of Montreal as well as the Quebec government announced that a project featuring 600 social housing units, part of a plan for a new eco-neighbourhood, will break ground in Lachine East in 2025. The first complex, located on 6th Avenue between Saint-Louis and Saint-Joseph, will include 90 family and single units on six storeys, with 500 more housing units and a market to follow on the same street. This larger plan aims to build a total of nearly 8,000 housing units and other amenities on a 70-hectare site.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented that this project is part of the city’s response to the housing crisis.

“Thanks to our regulations for a mixed city, nearly 100 new social housing units will be built in the Lachine East eco-district. The 6th Avenue project will include nearly 600 housing units and will transform the area into a truly pleasant, green and mixed living environment.”

Grâce à notre Règlement pour une métropole mixte, près de 100 nouveaux logements sociaux seront construits dans l’écoquartier de Lachine-Est. 🏠



— Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 13, 2024

The first phase of the Lachine East eco-neighbourhood project is the result of a partnership between the municipal and provincial governments, a Pointe Saint-Charles neighbourhood improvement organization and community housing developer Bâtir son quartier.

