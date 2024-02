“Denis Coderre is currently the only candidate who could move the needle towards the Quebec Liberal Party.”

Support for the Quebec Liberal Party increases from 15% to 21% with Denis Coderre as leader

According to a study by Léger, support for the Quebec Liberal Party would increase to 21% with Denis Coderre as party leader. Support for the QLP is currently 15% under interim leader Marc Tanguay.

Under Liberal MNAs Marwah Rizqy and Frédéric Beauchemin, support for the Quebec Liberal Party decreases to 14% and 13%, respectively.

Denis Coderre as Liberal Party leader results in a decrease in support for all four of the other major parties in Quebec: Parti Québécois (-1), CAQ (-2), Québec Solidaire (-2) and the Conservative Party of Quebec (-2).

According to Léger President Jean-Marc Léger, “Denis Coderre is currently the only candidate who could move the needle towards the Quebec Liberal Party.”

Surprise !!!



L'arrivée de Denis Coderre pourrait relancer le PLQ en faisant passer le PLQ de 15% à 21%.



Cela demeure hypothétique mais démontre que c'est actuellement le seul candidat qui pourrait faire bouger l'aiguille au PLQ.



— Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) February 7, 2024

The Quebec Liberal Party leadership election will be held in spring 2025.

