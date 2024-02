The forthcoming 3% increase in the minimum wage is less than the current rate of inflation of 4% in Quebec.

Quebec to raise minimum wage by 50 cents to $15.75 per hour on May 1

The Quebec government announced today that minimum wage in the province will increase by 50 cents per hour to $15.75 on May 1. This corresponds to a 3% increase in the minimum wage, which is less than the current rate of inflation of 4% in Quebec.

Québec Solidaire MNA Alexandre Leduc, who represents Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, called the announced increase “not sufficient” and “ridiculous.”

Le solidaire Alexandre Leduc dénonce la faible hausse du salaire minimum:



«Le salaire minimum est trop bas et tout ce que le ministre offre c’est 50 cents de l’heure. C'est ridicule. Ce n’est pas suffisant.» – Alexandre Leduc#PolQc #AssNat pic.twitter.com/NhvObtwNlU — Québec solidaire (@QuebecSolidaire) February 1, 2024 Quebec to raise minimum wage by 50 cents to $15.75 per hour on May 1

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.