La Poutine Week has announced the winners of this year’s festival, compiling the 5 best poutines in Canada for its 2024 edition, as voted by festival participants in Quebec and across the country. Over 800 restaurants across Canada participated this year, including 75 in Montreal, and le Gras Dur came in at #1 with their 1 Million Dollar Poutine.

The second spot went to Ashton in Quebec City for their “Rosbif Bacon Chipotle Poutine,” while Kahleigh’s Brew Barn‘s “Brew Burger Poutine” (Manitoba) took third place. In fourth place was the “Billy Bomb Poutine” from Billy K Burger in Montreal, while fifth place went to Cockney Kings Fish & Chips in Vancouver for their Bill Murray curry poutine.

The 5 best poutines in Canada from la Poutine Week 2024

1. Le Gras Dur — 1 Million Dollar poutine

“Fries, cheese curds, and a rich poutine sauce made from veal stock, beer, bacon, and caramelized onions, topped with melted parmesan, a sunny-side-up egg, and a coulis of grilled peppers and truffles, garnished with a gold leaf.”

2. Ashton — Le Rosbif Bacon Chipotle

“Roasted shredded beef, crumbled bacon accompanied by crispy onions with a tasty blend of BBQ and chipotle sauce. Bold and flavorful. Fresh. Real.”

3. Kahleigh’s Brew Barn — Brew Burger Poutine

“Fries topped with cheddar cheese, gravy, bacon crumble, ground beef, tomato, pickles, lettuce and our house made burg’ sauce!”

4. Billy K’s Burger — Billy Bomb Poutine

“Grilled chicken, bacon, crispy onion, ranch sauce, fries, house sauce, cheese curds.”

5. Cockney Kings Fish & Chips — The Bill Murray (curry poutine)

“Fun fact: The traditional Cockney slang for curry is Ruby Murray! Heard of her? Neither have we! Our curry poutine for the modern age is named for the chip bandit himself, Bill Murray, and combines classic cheese curds, our homemade curry sauce, a drizzle of our signature ‘What-What’ sauce, and is topped with a sprinkle of green onions and ‘scraps’ (that’s what we call crispy batter bits!) On the menu just in time for Groundhog Day, we promise you’re going to want to relive this experience over and over and over!”

