The 12th annual food festival, culinary challenge and poutine popularity contest is back at 800 restaurants across Canada.

La Poutine Week is happening from Feb. 1 to 7 at 75 Montreal restaurants

La Poutine Week begins tomorrow, Feb. 1, with 75 Montreal restaurants serving creative variations on Quebec’s national dish through Feb. 7.

From well known poutineries like la Banquise and Poutineville to Montreal chicken staples such as St-Hubert, Romados and Roch le Coq, to casse-croûte go-tos like Frites Alors!, Dunn’s and the Orange Julep to Asian and Caribbean restaurants, burger joints, breakfast places, pubs and a number of counters at Time Out Market, the variety of participating Montreal restaurants translates to a wild array of poutine possibilities.

Paul Toussaint’s Caribbean Poutine (Time Out Market)

For Montrealers who want to try these creations without necessarily venturing out this week, the festival has once again partnered with DoorDash to facilitate delivery.

Frite Alors!’s Gnocci and Cheese Poutine

Aside from presenting a creative challenge to chefs, la Poutine Week functions as a contest, allowing clients to vote for their favourite poutines on the festival’s website, where the Top 5 poutines will be highlighted and updated in real time through the festival’s run.

The 12th annual edition of la Poutine Week is also happening at 800 restaurants in 24 other cities nationwide, including Quebec City, Gatineau, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Regina, Calgary and Vancouver.

“As we enter our 12th year, we’re grateful for the support of our community, the dedication of our restaurant partners, and the enthusiasm of our participants. Together, we’ve turned La Poutine Week into a cultural celebration that brings joy to people’s lives.” —Festival co-founder Na’eem Adam

