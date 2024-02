The Lunar New Year is coming up this weekend.

Old Port of Montreal skating rink to host Lunar New Year festivities Feb. 9 and 10

The Old Port skating rink in Montreal is marking the Lunar New Year this weekend, on Feb. 9 and 10, when the Montreal Chinese Lion Dance Club will “celebrate luck and prosperity with a presentation of the traditional lion dance.”

Dancers will be dressed as colourful lions to present a skillful performance and a festive story of celebration.

“Be there for this feast for the senses filled with joy, colourful costumes and skilled dancers! A fire artist will also be among us to light up the night and add a warm dazzling glow to a fantastic evening of celebration.”

The event is free with paid access to the skating rink. For more on Lunar New Year at the Old Port of Montreal skating rink, please see the event page.

