“A majority of Conservative voters say Israel is not committing genocide against Palestinians.”

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has assessed how Canadians feel about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. While 2 in 3 Canadians (66%) support a ceasefire — whether temporary or permanent — views of the conflict are divided along partisan lines between Liberal, NDP and Conservative supporters.

The study found that the vast majority of Liberal (78%) and NDP (85%) voters support a ceasefire, compared with just 43% of Conservative Party of Canada voters.

“Majorities of past Liberal and NDP voters believe there should be a full ceasefire. Few in those groups believe it is not the time for a ceasefire at all. Those who voted Conservative in 2021 are more likely to say that now is not the time for a ceasefire.“

Liberal and NDP voters overwhelmingly support a ceasefire in Gaza — Why don’t Conservatives?

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Feb. 2 to 7, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,610 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

