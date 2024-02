“The number of Palestinians killed, injured, or missing continues to rise, surpassing 100,000 according to most recent estimates by the United Nations. The disproportionate burden endured by women and children has caused many in the international community to push for a ceasefire.”

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that 2 in 3 Canadians (66%) support a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

In Quebec, where support for the measure is the highest, the percentage in favour of a ceasefire increases to 71%. The province whose residents are least supportive of a ceasefire is Saskatchewan (53%).

“The conflict between Israel and Hamas, ignited after a terror attack by the latter killed 1,200 on Oct. 7, has entered its fifth month. The protracted struggle has cost the lives of more than 200 Israeli soldiers and close to 28,000 Palestinians. Though the health authority in Gaza does not differentiate between military and civilian deaths, the majority of deaths in Gaza have been women and children.”

Among Canadians who support a ceasefire are those in favour of a temporary suspension of fighting in order to deliver humanitarian aid (17%) and a full and lasting ceasefire (49%). Quebec is the only province in Canada where a majority (54%) support a full ceasefire.

1 in 5 Canadians (18%) say they do not support a ceasefire.

“The number of Palestinians killed, injured, or missing continues to rise, surpassing 100,000 according to most recent estimates by the United Nations. Nearly the entire population of the Gaza strip — approaching two million people — have been displaced by the conflict. The disproportionate burden endured by women and children has caused many in the international community to push for a ceasefire. A temporary break in hostilities was implemented from Nov. 24 to 30 last year.”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Feb. 2 to 7, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,610 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

