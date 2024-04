The post-apocalyptic drama series is streaming now in Canada on Prime Video.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming right now. Topping the charts in Canada, the U.S. and globally for the third week in a row is post-apocalyptic drama series Fallout starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan and Walton Goggins, among others, which is streaming on Prime Video.

“Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, a peaceful denizen from a cozy fallout shelter is forced to return to the surface — and is shocked to discover the wasteland waiting for her.”

In second and third place are Shōgun (Disney+) and Baby Reindeer (Netflix).

