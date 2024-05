Quebecers are among those most proud to be Canadian.

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, residents of Quebec have more pride in being Canadian than those those in Alberta and Saskatchewan. 69% of Quebecers say they are proud to live in Canada, compared to just 58% in Alberta and 49% in Saskatchewan.

Ontario and the Atlantic provinces rank among the provinces with the most Canadian pride, alongside Quebec, at 69%.

Overall, 67% of Canadians say they are proud to live in Canada.

The study also found that a minority of Conservative Party of Canada voters say they’re proud to be Canadian.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Jan. 9 to 11, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,510 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

