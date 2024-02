“While some of the names and poster pairings feel just slightly batshit, this year’s edition of the festival looks to be as thrilling as ever.”

Taking a first glance at the lineup drop for Osheaga this year felt like getting that first huge blast of heat in your eyes when you enter a sauna.

Some of the names and poster pairings feel just slightly batshit: T-Pain next to Rancid?! Green Day AND the Smashing Pumpkins, next to Martin Garrix? Three artists on Friday with the names Mochakk, Bladee and Fridayy (I mean hey, if it helps make you easier to Google)?

All in all, though, this year’s edition of the festival looks to be as thrilling as ever, and there’s quite a lot to go over while analyzing this poster. Here are some of my first impressions.

A lot of repeat artists, but they’re damn good ones

A common criticism with every Osheaga lineup drop is with regards to how repetitive the bookings can be. Many artists from year to year are ones who’ve played the festival in the past, and 2024 is no different. Dominic Fike, Alvvays, Skepta, Jungle, Justice, Denzel Curry and the Smashing Pumpkins (who headlined Osheaga all the way back in 2007) are all examples of this, but none of those names feel stale or played out to me. As far as recycling artists year after year goes, they could’ve done far worse.

More punk acts than usual

Yeah, there was the edition two years ago with IDLES and Turnstile on the same bill, but having Rancid, Amyl and the Sniffers and a headline set from Green Day alongside local punks DVTR and No Waves definitely feels like they’re pandering a bit to those who’d usually go to the dormant ’77 Montréal festival. I’m not complaining though — I always want to see heavier bands share a place among the usual Osheaga fare, to give the programming the kind of oomph many other genres can’t.

The Billie/Billy headline duo on day two

No, I ain’t talking about Eilish, who headlined day two last year. I’m talking about two acts who got their big break years before she was even born. Green Day and the Smashing Pumpkins are a ’90s kid’s wet dream at the top of the bill, and it’ll be interesting to see whether the audience for both bands stays on the younger side, or if a huge Gen Xer contingent is inevitable. Regardless, it’s a hell of a way to cap that night off. (Side note: It’s weird seeing Martin Garrix — very much an îLESONIQ-type artist — right next to them.)

Freaking T-Pain!

That Tiny Desk concert truly reshaped T-Pain’s public image within the music world, didn’t it? The king of Auto-Tune himself is finally gracing Osheaga’s stages to hit festivalgoers with a cocktail of nostalgia, adrenaline and pure vibes. My only question now is, does he play his cover of Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” early in the set, or does he save it for the grand finale?

Some artists should be wayyyyy higher up the bill

Maybe I’m getting more and more out of touch by the minute, but I admit to being wholly unfamiliar with a number of names high up this year’s poster (who on Earth are Teddy Swims and Stephen Sanchez?), while remaining perplexed as to why certain acts are relegated to the last couple of rows. Arlo Parks and the Japanese House immediately stand out as being in this category, as do the Linda Lindas, Mannequin Pussy and Confidence Man. The more sets to check out earlier in the afternoon, the better, I suppose!

For more on Osheaga 2024, please visit the festival’s website.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.