Air Transat will be launching nonstop flights from Montreal to Marrakech, Morocco starting on June 12, 2024. This new route is the only direct flight to Marrakech from North America.

Flights between Montreal and Marrakech will take place on an Airbus A321neo, operating two days per week, on Wednesday and Saturday. The nonstop service takes 6 hours and 55 minutes.

Marrakech is home to some of the world’s most impressive hotels, including the Royal Mansour, shown in the video below.

This article was originally published on Oct. 25, 2023 and updated on Feb. 21, 2024.

