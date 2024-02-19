19 bars, clubs, restaurants on St-Laurent to stay open all night Saturday for Nuit Blanche

The St-Laurent Boulevard merchants association (SDC) has teamed up with the City of Montreal for a pilot project to keep 19 bars, clubs and restaurants on the street open all night — or at least well past their usual closing times — for Nuit Blanche.
The 21st anniversary edition of Nuit Blanche in Montreal takes place this Saturday, March 2, with loads of bars, restaurants, galleries and other cultural institutions mounting special events, or regular events at night — in some cases into the wee hours of the morning.
These are the 19 establishments on St-Laurent that will be open all night for Nuit Blanche, with hours and (when available) programming details:
- Bar Bifteck | Open till 6 a.m.
- Bar Blue Dog | Queer Karaoke till midnight, techno DJs 1–8 | 8 p.m.–8 a.m.
- Bar St-Laurent Frappé | Open until 6 p.m.
- Casa del Popolo | 10 p.m.–5 a.m.
- École Privée | YAFFY & Hervé | 10 p.m.–5 a.m.
- Club La Porte | DJ6SIXCO , DJ Ice, DJ Bray Arabika, DJ Marquee | 10 p.m.–6 a.m.
- 3 Minots | Karaoke all night
- Wiggle Room | Nuit Blanche Spécial w/ Loulou la Duchesse, Miami Minx & more | Open till 3 a.m.
- Barbossa | Fella’s Q-Tips Presents: Nuit Blanche | Open till 4 a.m.
- Restaurant Chi | Open till 5 a.m.
- Bar Darling | DJ after 11, night menu 12–2, Martini espresso $8 | Open till 5 a.m.
- Frite Alors! | Open till 5 a.m.
- La Casona | Frikiton | Open till 6 a.m.
- La Sala Rossa | The Goods Nuit Blanche | 10 p.m.–5 a.m.
- Le Belmont | Voyage Funktastique | 10 p.m.–6 a.m.
- Peopl | DJ ken-J, MC Jay 7 | Open till 6 a.m.
- Rouge bar | Open till 5 a.m.
- Urbanista Lounge Bar | Open till 6 a.m.
- Salon Daomé | Ray Mono, Nathan Burns Zoi, Manu | Open till 6 a.m.
This is the second annual pilot project extending bar hours on St-Laurent for Nuit Blanche.
