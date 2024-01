The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Salle Climatisée. To read the 2023 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Salle Climatisée

Montreal’s undisputed champ of new-wave French fare. Known for chef and co-owner Harrison Shewchuk’s seemingly simple yet impossibly good cooking, as well as co-owner and general manager Brendan Lavery’s informal yet welcoming approach to service, Salle is a perfect marriage of old-world charm and Montreal’s signature brand of nonchalance. After a run of pop-ups with a range of international guest chefs (Le Saint Eutrope’s Harry Lester, Ha’s Dac Biet, Livingston Marseille) and having added Dmetro Sinclair (formerly of Willow Inn) to the kitchen team, the restaurant is as good as it’s ever been. (6448 St-Laurent)

