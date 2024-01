77% of Quebecers believe the Legault government has done a poor job on inflation

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, just 16% of Quebecers believe the Quebec government led by François Legault has done a good job helping Quebecers manage cost of living increases due to inflation. This marks an 11-point decrease since approval was last measured in June 2023.

77% say that the Legault government has done a poor job on inflation.

Overall, just 16% of Canadians are satisfied with their provincial government regarding inflation and the cost of living. The province with the highest score is Saskatchewan (33%), while the provinces with the lowest scores are Ontario (11%) and New Brunswick (11%). (For the complete table of results, please see page 2 in the report here.)

“When it comes to the cost of living, no provincial government canvassed fares well. In Alberta and Saskatchewan, the highest number of residents offer praise to provincial efforts on inflationary relief. Even there, however, these proportions do not exceed 1 in 3.”

Canadians are quite clear about their top priority for 2024 – the cost of living in their province – and they're not satisfied with how it has been addressed so far: https://t.co/DvwmuBBgmd pic.twitter.com/N5IifGMnfx — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) January 10, 2024 77% of Quebecers believe the Legault government has done a poor job on inflation

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Nov. 24 – Dec. 1, 2023, among a representative randomized sample of 3,749 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.