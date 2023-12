“Rapidly accumulating snow may have a significant impact on the rush hour commute.”

Up to 15 cm of snow expected Sunday & Monday in Montreal, risk of freezing rain

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected in Montreal and across southern Quebec from Sunday night to Monday. A mix of rain and freeing rain is also possible.

“Rapidly accumulating snow may have a significant impact on the rush hour commute in urban areas.”

