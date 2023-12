“Population II are intricately aligned musicians, first and foremost, who have made a pact to explore their ranges of skill and influence through the prismatic lens of old school garage rock, and let the listener decide what it all really means.”

Population II, Électrons libres du québec (Bonsound)

Enthusiasm for modern psych-rock continues unabated as another calendar year draws closer to the next. This Montreal-based band has an upper hand in terms of standing out from the pack. Many emerging players in the genre seem to simply be people who decide it would be cool to start a band, and that their band should play psych-rock. Population II comes from a school of musicianship that suggests the trio (a singer/drummer, keyboardist/guitarist and bass player) are intricately aligned musicians, first and foremost, who have made a pact to explore their ranges of skill and influence through the prismatic lens of old school garage rock, and let the listener decide what it all really means. If that analysis is flawed, the ideas at work on their sophomore album most certainly are not. The band is superb in concert. As studio recordings go, there may not be enough space for their ideas to flourish here. Containing free electrons seems counterintuitive. Nonetheless, as a measure of power, Électrons libres du québec has a magnetic pull. 7.5/10 Trial Track: “Tô Kébec”

“Tô Kébec” by Population II, from Électrons libres du québec

