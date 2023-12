Canada, currently ranked second in the world, will face South Korea in qualifying matches at IGA Stadium on Feb. 2 and 3.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced today that the team tennis tournament the Davis Cup is bringing matches to Montreal in early 2024. Canada will play its Davis Cup qualifying tie against South Korea — to determine which team will advance to the group stage — at the IGA Stadium on Feb. 2 and 3, 2024. The tournament finals will be held in Malaga, Spain.

In a press release, the Canadian team captain Frank Dancevic said the team is thrilled to be playing in Canada for the first time in 5 years. (It’s been 12 years since the Davis Cup brought matches to Montreal.) Though they’re currently ranked second in the world, the Canadian team will need all the fan love they can get, according to Dancevic.

“We know that the South Koreans will be tough opponents and we will need the encouragement of the Canadian fans to allow us to advance to the round robin.”

Plante also expressed her enthusiasm about the event.

“The 2024 Davis Cup will be held here, in Montreal! Montreal, a city of sports, will be the world meeting place for tennis fans and high-level athletes.”

