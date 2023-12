The following is a capsule review of the Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu restaurant Bika Farm. To read the 2023 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Bika Farm

Chef Fisun Ercan’s Table Champêtre on a pastoral slice of land in Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu is a temple to local produce. All the produce grown on site at the working farm is exclusively used in the restaurant and includes rare varieties of heirloom vegetables not grown anywhere else in the province. Ercan’s background is Turkish and the influences are occasionally seen in Bika’s cuisine, but, generally speaking, the food is driven by the ingredients, with influences that range from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea. A BYOW joint, Bika is an exceptional venue for escaping the city while still enjoying a refined meal and a lovely bottle of wine. (980 du Grand-Bernier, Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu)

