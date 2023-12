CF Montréal is due to face Inter Miami and their Argentinian soccer star at home in the spring.

With the release of the CF Montréal schedule today comes the long-awaited news that the team will face Inter Miami — and, for the first time in this city, their star player, Argentinian soccer phenomenon Lionel Messi — on Saturday, May 11.

The 2022 World Cup winner joined Inter Miami in July of this year, winning 50% of their season’s games with him, compared with 21.43% prior to his arrival.

Two months before Messi’s first scheduled Inter Miami match in Montreal, CF Montréal will face Inter Miami in Florida on March 10.

CF Montréal’s official home opener has been delayed until April 13 due to Olympic Stadium roof repairs.

