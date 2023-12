Joe Jonas went to Double’s in Mile End last night after the Jonas Brothers show

Following Friday night’s Jonas Brothers show at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Joe Jonas and some of his crew were photographed outside Double’s in Mile End.

This is the latest celebrity appearance at the bar and restaurant helmed by Montreal chef and entrepreneur Danny Smiles, following Dave Grohl’s visit in July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @doubleslatenight Joe Jonas went to Double’s in Mile End last night after the Jonas Brothers show



Evenko shared footage from last night’s concert, saying, ”The perfect trio with the perfect crowd.”

Check out our review of Doubles here.

For more on the Montreal music scene, please visit the Music section.