Double’s

Montreal chef Danny Smiles, renowned for his work at restaurants like le Bremner and, most recently, Auberge Willow Inn, opened a neighbourhood bar called Double’s in Mile End last week. A sampling of the food, drink and atmosphere early on day one (following two consecutive “soft open” nights) found the focus on comfort food, fun bar snacks to share and design that blends standard-bar (wood panelling, pool table, Springsteen poster) and after-dark diner (black leatherette banquettes, pop-culture themed bathrooms — there was a Pamela Anderson poster, pink glitter toilet seat and dinosaur toilet paper holder all in one stall). Opting for decadent deep-fried and creamy menu options, we tried the blooming onion, olive burger and fries, labneh dip, eggs & mayonnaise and coconut cream pie — all hits at our table, as were the margarita and Tom Collins cocktails. (5171 Parc)

