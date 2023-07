Overheard in Parc Ex: “Mile End is cool again.”

Dave Grohl went to Double’s in Mile End last night after the Foo Fighters show

Following last night’s Foo Fighters show at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, lead singer Dave Grohl was photographed outside Double’s in Mile End.

Double’s, which opened in April, is the newest established helmed by Montreal chef Danny Smiles. Check out our review here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @doubleslatenight Dave Grohl went to Double’s in Mile End last night after the Foo Fighters show

Judging from posts on social media from last night’s show, which also featured local band les Shirley as the opening act, the show was spectacular.

“When 3,500 people sounds like 35,000 for Foo Fighters.”

For more on the Montreal music scene, please visit the Music section.