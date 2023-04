The neighbourhood bar and “place for everyone,” at the corner of Parc and Fairmount, will be open daily from 4 p.m. till 3 a.m.

After teasing a new bar for a couple months on social media, Montreal chef Danny Smiles went public with an announcement that Double’s will be opening today at 4 p.m.

Double’s, which was designed by Studio Kiff, is located at 5171 Parc, and in case you’ve been wondering who’s been changing up the sign with cryptic messages at that location almost daily for the last few weeks, it would appear to be Smiles & co.

The “neighbourhood bar” will of course be serving food as well as drinks (check out the blooming onion in the slider above), and, according to the bar’s sign, merch and the photos below, there will be a “billiards” table and a jukebox.

Montreal chef Danny Smiles is opening a bar called Double's in Mile End today

