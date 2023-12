François Legault now has the lowest approval rating among premiers in Canada

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that the approval rating of Quebec Premier François Legault has decreased 16 points to 31%, the lowest of all premiers in Canada.

As outlined in the report below, the past few months have been very turbulent for the CAQ government.

“The fall winds have blown bitter and cold for Premier Legault in Quebec. More than 60,000 teachers have been on strike in the province since Nov. 23, closing 800 schools, while the Front Commun, a collection of four other unions representing 420,000 public employees, including health, education and social services, is threatening a province-wide general strike as it too seeks a new agreement for its members.

“The labour action isn’t the only biting headwind Legault is facing, as he deals with backlash over new out-of-province tuition fees at Quebec post-secondary schools, criticism over government subsidies for pre-season NHL games in Quebec City, and headaches surrounding the ballooning cost of a light rail system for Quebec City, which Legault’s government put on pause right as construction began. All this adds to flagging approval for the once-popular premier.”

According to 338Canada’s Philippe J. Fournier, Premier François Legault “is in free fall.”

The premiers with the highest approval ratings are Wab Kinew of Manitoba and Scott Moe of Saskatchewan.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Nov. 24 – Dec. 1, 2023, among a representative randomized sample of 3,749 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

