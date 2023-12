François Legault approval in Montreal down 12 points since September, now 33%

A new study by Léger has found that the approval rating of Quebec Premier François Legault in Montreal is now 33%, down 4 points since last measured in October, and down 12 points since September.

Legault’s approval rating in Quebec City is 25% (-10), and 32% in the ROQ (-14).

Overall, 32% of Quebecers say they are satisfied with the Legault government.

The Léger/Le Journal de Montréal/Le Journal de Québec web survey was conducted from December 1 to 4, 2023, with 1,040 Quebecers, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

