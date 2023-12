“Our universities are recognized throughout the world. Let’s maintain the attractiveness of Montreal.”

City of Montreal to Quebec government: Support our world-class universities, regardless of their language

City of Montreal Executive Committee member Robert Beaudry has released a statement regarding the Legault government’s decision to increase tuition for out-of-province students attending English universities in and around Montreal.

Beaudry requested that the CAQ government support “the influence” of Montreal’s universities in order to encourage students to help reverse Quebec’s chronic labour shortage.

“We invite the government of Quebec to support the influence of our universities. Canadian and foreign students who choose Montreal have the potential to form a large pool of qualified labour that Quebec needs to meet the challenges before it.

“Montreal is a large university city. Regardless of their language of instruction, our institutions are recognized throughout the world and their reputation is well established. Let’s maintain the dialogue. Let’s maintain the attractiveness of Montreal.”

