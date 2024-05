Alto was the only Montreal restaurant to break the top 5 best pizzas in this year’s la Pizza Week.

‘The MACattack’ from Montreal restaurant Alto was named the best pizza in Canada

La Pizza Week has announced the winners of its 2024 edition, and the MACattack from Montreal restaurant Alto was named the best pizza in Canada. The pizza in question, which won the strength of votes from participants in the fourth annual Pizza Week, combines macaroni and “Alto’s cheese blend” with bacon and jalapeño.

La Pizza Week is a nationwide food festival brought to you by the same people behind la Poutine Week and le Burger Week.

For a glimpse of Alto’s MACattack pizza, check out the video below.

For more on la Pizza Week, please visit their website.

