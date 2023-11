The Montreal Alouettes are the 2023 Grey Cup champions!

The most popular professional sports leagues in Quebec

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has measured the popularity of the most popular professional sports leagues in Quebec.

The following ranking takes into account the percentage of Quebecers who say they follow a given sports league closely (“I watch as many games as I can”) or very closely (“I try to watch my favourites and stay up-to-date”). (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 in the report here.)

These are the most popular professional sports in Quebec.

Percentage of Quebecers who follow the league closely: 36%

Team in Quebec: Montreal Canadians

Percentage of Quebecers who follow the league closely: 16%

Team in Quebec: None

Percentage of Quebecers who follow the league closely: 12%

Team in Quebec: Montreal Alouettes

Percentage of Quebecers who follow the league closely: 11%

Team in Quebec: None

Percentage of Quebecers who follow the league closely: 9%

Team in Quebec: CF Montréal

Percentage of Quebecers who follow the league closely: 8%

Team in Quebec: None

