The Academy Award-winning filmmaker has also written and directed a short film about the “joys of handwriting,” starring Rupert Friend, Maude Apatow and Jason Schwartzman.

Luxury goods brand Montblanc has announced that Academy Award-winning director Wes Anderson has designed a pen for them called “The Schreiberling,” to be released in 2025.

The Schreiberling Limited Edition 1969 features two shades of green, with vibrant yellow and red accents, showcasing Anderson’s “distinctive style with characteristic playful and classic details.” The pen’s packaging will also reportedly have a very particular look and feel.

Wes Anderson has also written and directed the “100 Years of Meisterstück” campaign, marking the 100th anniversary of Montblanc’s iconic writing instrument. The campaign and short film features actors Rupert Friend, Maude Apatow and Jason Schwartzman, among others. Interestingly, the new Meisterstück leather collection, which is also featured in the film, is set in British green, a colour often used by Anderson in his movies.

“As the film reminds us, there is an undeniable joy and a priceless value in handwriting that makes it an act that will always be revered. In celebrating the Meisterstück we acknowledge its craftsmanship, but also its role as a tool used to create new realities, mark history and bring ideas to life. Let’s Write.”

Watch the short film below when it launches on May 1 at 10:30 p.m.

