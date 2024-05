An at-once modernized and ’80s-tinged sapphic fairy-tale version of the song from the 2000s is “ready to take up space in the queer pop world.”

Montreal/L.A. bilingual alt-pop singer Maryze and L.A. indie-pop artist and producer Skyler Cocco have teamed up to cover “Cool” by Gwen Stefani. What they’re calling a sapphic fairy tale version of the song from the 2000s — one that’s “ready to take up space in the queer pop world” — is at once modernized and steeped in ’80s nostalgia.

Maryze explained the appeal of the Gwen Stefani song.

“There’s something about ‘Cool’ that always felt evocative to me. It wasn’t necessarily Gwen’s biggest hit, but the melancholy of a past relationship that didn’t go up in flames — where there’s still a lot of sweetness, even if things didn’t work out — always rang true to me.”

Being partly based in L.A., collaborating with West Coast talent made a lot of sense to Maryze, and Skyler Cocco (known for songs like “The Drive”) seemed like the right match for a duet, and to produce the track.

“Skyler was at the top of my list to collab with! We’d had a couple studio sessions so I knew our vocal tones blended well and that her production had a super polished ’80s feel.”

Listen to the “Cool” by Maryze and Skyler Cocco below.

