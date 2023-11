Marc-Antoine Dequoy and co. devoured a massive amount of our national dish at la Cage downtown this afternoon.

Following the Grey Cup victory parade downtown today, several members of the Montreal Alouettes were captured eating poutine out of the trophy at la Cage downtown.

Defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy and co. can be seen devouring a massive amount of our national dish in the two videos posted by the Alouettes below.

The Alouettes’ 28–24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is the team’s first Grey Cup win since 2010. The Montreal Alouettes also posted footage from today’s parade, which began at the corner of Crescent and de Maisonneuve and proceeded to the Place des Festivals in the Quartier des Spectacles.

