“Chef Alan Stewart and co are cooking some of the most clever and delicious small plates in town.”

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Vin Papillon. To read the 2023 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Vin Papillon

While throngs of tourists flock to Joe Beef for a plate of lobster spaghetti, just a few doors down, chef Alan Stewart and co are cooking some of the most clever and delicious small plates in town. Stewart’s food is French at its core, but it gets a healthy dose of playfulness and levity that makes traditional dishes feel entirely unique. During the summer season, guests can luxuriate in Vin Papillon’s idyllic back garden and enjoy the exquisite seasonal dishes that come off their outdoor grill. (2519 Notre-Dame W.)

