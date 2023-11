The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Keung Kee. To read the 2023 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Keung Kee

Located in the heart of Chinatown, Keung Kee’s second-floor location means that it’s often overlooked. For those in the know, however, the restaurant is a mainstay for Cantonese-style seafood and a hub for celebratory meals. There’s little to talk about in terms of decor and ambiance but the food hits. Try the famous lobster noodles, clams in black bean sauce or steamed scallops with vermicelli and fried garlic. (70 de la Gauchetière W.)

