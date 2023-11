Following their win at the 110th Grey Cup in Hamilton last night, the Montreal Alouettes have arrived back in the city and will be leading a victory parade downtown on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Crescent and de Maisonneuve and will proceed to the Place des Festivals in the Quartier des Spectacles, where a fan party will take place.

The Alouettes’ 28–24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is the team’s first Grey Cup win since 2010.

