Perry has been top-of-mind for Friends fans and Canadians catching up on the ’90s sitcom since his untimely death on Oct. 28.

Following the death of American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry on Oct. 28, Friends has topped the streaming charts in Canada. Perry, who played the character Chandler Bing throughout the sitcom’s 10-season run, passed away in his L.A. home at the age of 54. The cause of his death remains undetermined.

According to streaming guide JustWatch, Friends is currently the most popular TV show streaming in Canada. The sitcom, which also stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, is streaming now via Crave.

“Six young people from New York City, on their own and struggling to survive in the real world, find the companionship, comfort and support they get from each other to be the perfect antidote to the pressures of life.”

In second and third place are Doctor Who (BritBox) and Gen V (Prime Video).

