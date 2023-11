Italy, Sweden, New Zealand and Australia round out the top 5 in a new list of the world’s most family-friendly countries.

According to a study by Kantar/USN, Canada is the fourth most family-friendly country in the world.

Italy, Sweden and New Zealand occupy the top three spots on the list, while Australia rounds out the top 5.

“Family-friendly” is one of many attributes that are factored into the Best Countries list by U.S. News, along with innovation, safety, income equality and more.

Most family-friendly countries in the world

Italy Sweden New Zealand Canada Australia Denmark Ireland Norway Netherlands Finland

Canada was also ranked the country with the third-highest quality of life.

Global – Top Ten Countries For Quality of Life:



1. Sweden 🇸🇪

2. Norway 🇳🇴

3. Canada 🇨🇦

4. Denmark 🇩🇰

5. Finland 🇫🇮

6. Switzerland 🇨🇭

7. Netherlands 🇳🇱

8. Australia 🇦🇺

9. Germany 🇩🇪

10. New Zealand 🇳🇿



Kantar/USN / August 2023 / n=17,195 / Online



